Against the decision of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, the conservative governor of Calabria, Jole Santelli, signed a decree on Wednesday (29) in which he anticipates the so-called “phase 2” in the fight against the new coronavirus and provides for the resumption of commercial activities starting tomorrow (30).

The measure authorizes the reopening of bars, patisseries, restaurants, pizzerias, as long as the service is performed at outside tables.

“The order provides for new measures, like other regions and some unique in the national territory. All speak the language of trust,” explained Santelli, stressing that, in recent weeks, the population has demonstrated a civic sense and respect for the rules.

“It is only right that the region trusts them. They will be able to demonstrate common sense in managing the new open spaces that Calabria has decided to allow,” he added.

According to the governor, activities “can be reactivated in establishments that comply with the minimum measures to fight contagion”, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new decree will also allow “the activity of trade in food in outdoor markets, including street vending also outside the municipality”, in addition to “activities of retail trade, even in itinerant form of flowers, plants, seeds and fertilizers”.

Among the new releases, Santelli includes trips within the municipality itself or to another city for the practice of individual sports.

Italy is one of the countries most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, with 27,682 deaths and 203,591 cases of the disease. Because of this, since March 10, the Italian territory is in mandatory quarantine, allowing only the functioning of essential services.

The government, however, will start easing restrictive measures only from 4 May.

