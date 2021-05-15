CaixaBank’s remuneration is lower than average

Barcelona, ​​May 14 (EFE) .- The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, defended today at the shareholders’ meeting the bank’s new remuneration policy, which has been approved with the vote against the FROB, and has said that these are at levels below the average of other comparable entities in Spain.

Goirigolzarri has come out of the controversy over the remuneration of the directors of CaixaBank, which will allow the manager to receive a fixed annual remuneration of 1.65 million euros, three times what he had as chairman of Bankia, an issue that has been criticized by the unions and even questioned by the government.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri explained that the salary policy of all banks is “absolutely regulated” and that decisions on this matter are taken by the board, although they are analyzed and proposed by the Remuneration Committee, chaired by an independent director and made up of a majority of independent directors.

“This committee does not have any executive director and its work is carried out based on objective policies with advice from external companies,” said Goirigolzarri, who also recalled that the remuneration policy must be approved by the board at least every three years. if no changes are made before.

It has explained, in this context, that the total remuneration of the CaixaBank board in 2020 was lower than in 2019 because there was a reduction in the number of directors and because of the resignation of the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, to variable remuneration.

He has detailed that the remuneration of non-executive directors is fixed – they do not have variables – and have remained unchanged since 2015.

The remuneration per director of CaixaBank, he added, is situated “at levels clearly lower than the average for comparable companies in the sector in Spain”, despite the fact that the group of Catalan origin is the third bank in terms of capitalization and the first from the point of view of the results.

“In 2020, the remuneration per director at CaixaBank was around 50% with respect to the average remuneration per director at the other Ibex banks, excluding Bankia”, he stated.

Regarding his own remuneration, he has said that the proposal submitted to the meeting is made as a result of the merger with Bankia, an operation that was approved last December with the support of 99% of the shareholders.

Goirigolzarri has added, in this sense, that his presidency is executive with responsibilities in the areas of Audit, Communication and Institutional Relations and the Secretary of the council.

The proposal for their remuneration, he remarked, is “in line with CaixaBank’s traditional schemes and is lower than comparable market benchmarks”.

Regarding the remuneration of the CEO, the fixed part has remained unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019, the year in which Gortázar resigned from the variable, which means that he had a reduction of 21.5% in his remuneration.

Looking ahead to 2021, the fixed and variable salary amounts of the CEO are maintained for the fifth consecutive year.

“The remuneration of the CEO is substantially below what would correspond to him, according to industry benchmarks and comparable entities,” he stressed.

Goirigolzari also recalled that the CaixaBank board of directors was made up of 14 members before the merger and that Bankia’s board was made up of 13 members. “The new CaixaBank has 15 members, which means that the number of directors has decreased by 44%”.

In response to the unease expressed by the unions regarding the ERE, the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, has assumed that there will be “mutual concessions” in the negotiation and recalled that the ERE negotiated in CaixaBank in 2019, also initially rejected by the unions , finally settled with an agreement.

At this point, he recalled that that ERE proposed for 2,157 people finally resulted in 2,023 departures, although many more requests for membership were received, in total 2,972.

“The most recent example was a case of success and we must think that with the corresponding effort we will also be able to find an agreement and turn the page to this matter,” he said.

“I am convinced that we will reach a reasonable agreement. That will mean mutual concessions. It is logical and we have to have that capacity to adapt. Our commitment is to do everything possible to get there,” added Gortázar.

“Taking action today will make the group much more sustainable,” argued the manager to justify the need for adjustment.

Gortázar also wanted to make it clear that the ERE has “nothing to do” with the “great work that the staff has done”, and the bank president, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has justified the cut to “ensure the future sustainability” of the Bank.

