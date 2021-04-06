CaixaBank will start with the negotiation of the workforce adjustment on April 13

CaixaBank has communicated this Tuesday to the unions that On April 13, the contacts will start to negotiate the adjustment of the workforce as a result of the merger with Bankia.

The bank’s management has transferred to the legal representation of the staff the intention of “initiate the collective dismissal procedure provided for in article 51 of the Workers’ Statute affecting all the entity’s work centers, as well as the substantial modification of the working conditions, in accordance with article 41 of the Workers’ Statute, “it details in a statement.

CaixaBank has not yet given any kind of guidance on how many people can be affected by the cutoutBut the unions assume it will be significant, thousands of people.

The CEO of CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar, recently revealed that the adjustment of the template would begin to negotiate after Easter, and stressed that it would be done with “non-traumatic” criteria and prioritizing “voluntariness and meritocracy”, to retain the best, and not age criteria.

The aim of the bank is to have the negotiation closed at the end of the second quarter of the year. “We will do well, as we have done in the past,” Gortázar said.

The template setting is one of the main challenges of the entity for this year, in addition to the technological integration with Bankia.

Actually, the new CaixaBank, the bank that emerged from the merger by absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank, employs some 46,000 people in Spain, and on this template the adjustment should be made, since the Portuguese business, that is, BPI, is outside the job cut.

This Monday CaixaBank began the unification of the brand in its network of ‘retail’ branches, replacing the Bankia brand, a process that is expected to be developed and completed in nine weeks.

The entity, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has 623.8 billion euros in total assets in Spain, which makes it the largest bank in the domestic market, with a relevant position at the European level.

The new CaixaBank it has a presence in some 2,200 municipalities and in 350 it is the only entity with representation.