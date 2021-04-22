CaixaBank wants to lay off 8,291 employees, the largest ERE in banking history

undefined

One of the CaixaBank branches (Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

A business merger always leads to layoffs, but this time they are massive. CaixaBank’s management communicated to the unions this Tuesday its intention to launch the largest employment regulation file (ERE) in the history of banking in Spain after absorbing Bankia.

The financial entity – the most important in Spain – wants to lay off 8,291 workers, 18% of the workforce, and close 1,534 offices in the country, 27% of the network. No bank had ever carried out such a massive layoff.

Negotiations begin

The unions hope to be able to lower this figure during the negotiations, since they calculated that the adjustment would be between 7,000 and 8,000 affected. However, the figure exceeds that psychological barrier of 8,000 workers.

The ERE will mainly affect the staff working in the offices. Before the merger, CaixaBank had 4,515 branches, of which 3,846 are in Spain, and 35,569 employees in March 2020. For its part, Bankia had 2,267 branches and 15,947 workers in June 2020.

The adjustment of 8,291 employees will be distributed among 5,742 in the branch network, 1,148 in the central services, 463 in the central services of those distributed in the territories, 250 in the territorial directorates, 630 in subsidiary companies and 58 people on leave of absence.

The bank intends that most of the layoffs take place through voluntary redundancies and early retirement. CaixaBank’s intention is to ensure that there is a balance so that not all dismissals take place among older personnel: only 50% of the dismissed workers may be over 50 years of age.

The bank’s management has communicated to the unions a commitment to implement a repositioning plan so that those employees who leave the entity can find work in a short period of time.

A sector in full wave of layoffs

The financial sector is carrying out collective redundancies in Spain to reduce costs due to the drop in income suffered in recent years. Financial entities are negotiating files that will affect more than 18,000 workers.

In addition to CaixaBank, another of the large banks that will announce an ERE shortly will be BBVA, where the number of laid off workers is expected to exceed 3,000.

To these two entities, we must add another three collective dismissals: approximately 1,500 exits after the merger of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank, another 3,500 dismissals in Santander and some 1,875 workers from Sabadell.

