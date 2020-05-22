The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Caixabank This Friday approved the management and results for the 2019 financial year. Caixabank has obtained the majority support of the shareholders, who have approved, among other proposals made by the Board of Directors, the re-election as director of María Verónica Fisas Vergés and the appointment as a new member of the Board of Directors of Francisco Javier García Sanz.

During his speech to shareholders, the President of CaixaBank, Jordi Gual, thanked Marcelino Armenter “His dedication, support and commitment to the entity during the time he has been part of our Council”, and also to the professor Xavier Vives, “Who leaves the Council after many years of great service to the entity”.

The President and the CEO have transferred their “support and solidarity to the people who have suffered the ravages of the Covid-19 and to the health personnel for their commendable work.”

They have also appreciated the effort of the Caixabank team, which has demonstrated its commitment to the entity, customers and society. “Thanks to them, the bank has remained fully operational and has been able to respond and be proactive when it is most needed.”

Economic recovery

In the first part of his speech, Jordi Gual has recognized that we are in a uncertainty situation and it has wanted to convey a message of confidence and hope for the measures that are being taken from various fronts to combat the fall in economic activity. «At Caixabank we are prepared to contribute to the economic recovery:

covering the financing needs of our clients, offering help to those who need it most and intensifying our social work ”, he declared at the first shareholders’ meeting held electronically as a result of the state of alarm.

“Being faithful to our commitment to customers and to society as a whole, as‘ la Caixa ’has been doing for more than 110 years,” he added.

The economic recovery will depend on the degree of success in containing the virus, said Jordi Gual

In this sense, Gual has estimated that the economic recovery will depend on the degree of success in the virus containment, of the ability to avoid possible outbreaks and whether prompt access to a vaccine or effective therapies. “It will also depend on the effectiveness of the economic policies that have begun to be deployed to face this challenge,” he added.

Regarding the economic policies that have been implemented before Covid-19, the president of Caixabank has recognized that they are measures that are going in the right direction, although he considered that “the current situation also deserves a coordinated and substantial fiscal effort at the European level and the implementation of cost sharing mechanisms between countries to avoid distortion of the single market. “

ECB response

Jordi Gual has valued the forcefulness of the ECB response with public debt purchase programs, liquidity injections to the financial system and the relaxation of prudential requirements. For the integrity of the euro area, “it is essential that the ECB continues to ensure that its monetary policy is effectively transmitted to all countries in the Eurozone, regardless of their fiscal situation,” he said.

Jordi Gual has said that Caixabank faces the current situation from a position of financial and commercial strength

The entity’s president has recognized that Caixabank faces the current situation from a position of strength, both financial and commercial. In this way, Gual has explained that the same prudence that has led the entity to this position of strength “It is what has made us provision in the first quarter of this year 400 million euros to anticipate the effects of the Covid-19. A responsible decision that reflects a conservative strategy regarding risk coverage ”. In this sense, he stressed that “this same responsibility is what is transferred to the decision of the board of directors of March 26, reduce dividend originally proposed for the 2019 financial year from 15 cents to 7 cents per share ».

Gual recalled the modification of the dividend policy for the year 2020 and the distribution of a cash dividend not exceeding 30% of net profit. Regarding the share price, Gual has recognized that the current health crisis has penalized the stock markets in general and the financial sector in particular. However, he maintained that “the relative behavior of the stock in recent months has reflected the resilience of the business model and confidence in the entity’s ability to generate long-term value.”

Jordi Gual and Gonzalo Gortázar have underlined the social commitment from CaixaBank. For this reason, they explained that “the entity is working to help mitigate the economic and social effects of the pandemic to respond to the needs of the most affected groups” and has reviewed the main measures that the entity has adopted,

Caixabank has adhered to the mortgage and loan moratorium raised by the Government and supports the sector moratorium

One of them, for example, is that the Catalan bank has advanced the payment of pensions and unemployment benefits and has established a priority attention plan in offices for the elderly. In the area of ​​housing, in addition to adhering to the mortgage and consumer loan moratorium raised by the Government and supporting the sector moratorium, CaixaBank has condoned the rental of its property during the state of alarm.

Since the start of the state of alarm, CaixaBank has made the credit they need available to the self-employed and companies. Only through the ICO lines, loans for more than 12,000 million euros have already been arranged.

VidaCaixa and SegurCaixa Adeslas have contributed more than 8.5 million euros in the constitution of a solidarity fund that insures healthcare personnel (700,000 people) for free.

Recurring profitability

For his part, the CEO of CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar, began his speech with a review of the 2019 financial year. Gortázar highlighted the main progress of the year, “the good performance of the business with gains in market share in the main products, a commercial activity focused on supporting families and companies, promoting the transformation projects of the Strategic Plan and financial strength to continue supporting the economy. ”

Market shares

CaixaBank has continued to grow significantly in the market shares of retail products, despite already having a leadership position. “We have a payroll share of 27.1%, in long-term savings products of 22.9%, of 16% in credit to the private sector; in addition, we achieved a penetration of private clients of 27.8% and 29.4% in digital clients, which strengthens us as the benchmark bank for the system, ”said the CEO.

Regarding the profitability of CaixaBank, Gortázar noted that “in 2019 it stood at adequate levels, above 10%, affected by the cost of the labor agreement.” This recurring profitability, he explained, “was supported by an improvement in the quality of income, with core revenue growth of 1.2%.”

Caixabank now has a minimum delinquency ratio and a lot of liquidity

For Gonzalo Gortázar, the priorities for the coming years are to “maintain the financial strength position that allows us to continue supporting the economy in the face of the current health and economic crisis ”. The entity starts with a minimum delinquency ratio, a high liquidity position and comfortable levels of solvency. In addition, he praised that the bank has adapted to the new situation so that it is operational and accessible at all times, and “all thanks to a team committed to society and to Caixabank’s mission.”

Strategic plan

On the other hand, the CEO highlighted Caixabank’s drive for transformation projects in the Strategic plan, “With the adaptation of the network to customer expectations and a strong increase in Store branches of 70%”. Gortázar stressed that “Caixabank encourages its advisory and specialization model, maintains the capillarity of the branch network and the proximity to the territory, with a presence in more than 2,000 municipalities”. In addition, the CEO has also pointed out that “the rural network remains stable and efficient, with a total of 1,099 AgroBank offices, seeking maximum customer orientation.”

Gonzalo Gortázar noted that “in order to improve the customer experience, we have continued to invest in the development of our digital capabilities, reinforcing our leadership in digital banking with a total of 62.9% digital customers.” “We are committed to the most vulnerable sectors and those most affected by the crisis,” said Gortázar in the final part of his speech. For the CEO, “it is important that we look to the future with commitment and responsibility in the face of the current health and economic crisis, which represents an opportunity to value the differential model that distinguishes Caixabank, based on the values ​​of quality, trust and commitment Social”.