CaixaBank seeks support to lean on to stop the falls after its results

Clear bearish reaction after knowing the results of CaixaBank. Undoubtedly, one of the values ​​that has favored the Ibex 35 has again choked with 9,000 points.

Falls of more than 3% for the value, which takes ahead the gains harvested in the last six sessions since last April 28.

The first support that CaixaBank has apparently very weak but very close. So much so that we could see it today at 2.60 euros, while the next and much more evident is at 2.561 euros and it is the medium-term moving average that continues to have a wonderful and healthy positive slope.

Evolution of the shares of CaixaBank Eduardo Bolinches

Below that medium-term moving average -identified in the red chart-, we have the lows of last April at April 26 at 2,467 euros.

Losing that price level would deteriorate the technical aspect of the CaixaBank chart, since it would break the pattern of increasing minimums that it has presented since the current upward reaction began at the end of last October from 1,518 euros.

To see us in this situation then the end of the bullish reaction would be certified and it would be necessary to go looking for 38.2% of the entire upward section as the first level to take into account to avoid greater evils. A price level that is at 2,272 euros.

Therefore, to avoid such a corrective scenario, it is necessary that today’s fall be neutralized in the next sessions, but above all that we do not lose the 2.60 euros. Failing that, they are not confirmed in tomorrow’s session, if they are lost in today’s session.