CaixaBank recovers after the slump in its results

CaixaBank recovers after results and HSBC raises its price target

Caixabank outperforms, even in the market. The entity, which lost more than 3% in the day of intraday presentation, resurfaces while it is immersed in the ERE that weighs on the merged entity and the government’s criticism of its amplitude compared to the remuneration of the bank’s executives .

Thus, for example, President Pedro Sánchez and Economic Vice President Nadia Calviño have put it on the table. Bonuses and salaries are classified as unacceptable, in an entity in which the State participates with 16.1% of its capital. This coming Friday, the Frob celebrates the Board of Directors in which these remunerations have to be voted and we will see what happens.

All this while CaixaBank lifts its foot off the accelerator indicating its CEO that there is margin and adaptive capacity before the ERE that we recall reaches 8,291 people from the beginning who would be subtracted 500 who would relocate in the entity, that is, there would be a total of 7,791 people. The last thing is that the bank is preparing to approve the conditions of the employees, regardless of their origin.

Meanwhile, we have known that BlackRock has increased its share presence in Bankia one day before the presentation of results. It now owns 3.578% of its capital compared to 3.131% previously. The American manager is, in addition, the fifth shareholder of the entity, which Critera Caixa heads, with just over 30% of its shares, Fundación la Caixa, 30% more, 16.11% the Frob and 16, 1% more BFA.

According to its quotation graph, the value gains positions, 6.35 in the last month, increasingly close to the maximum levels of the year, the resistance zone in this 2021 of the value. It also consolidates its progress so far this year, in which it has already earned 31%.

CaixaBank price analysis

As for recommendations, there are two firms that have changed their target prices after the results. This is the case of Barclays, which slightly reduces its 12-month PO on the value to 2.9 euros per share from the previous 3, while HSBC does the opposite, raising it, also minimally, to 2.7 euros from the previous 2.6. In this case, the Caixabank price already exceeds its recommendation and in that of Barclays, the potential it gives you reaches 6%.

Caixabank “once again recovers very short-term positions, approaching the resistance zone of around 2,826 / 2.74 euros per share. The volume seems to want to gradually recover positions, while the MACD oscillator, without accumulating overbought readings, activates short-term buy signals, arguments that support an upcoming attack on resistance “, as José Antonio González, technical analyst tells us of Investment Strategies.

CaixaBank on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

CaixaBank technical analysis

According to Ei’s premium technical indicators, Caixabank, in bullish mode, CaixaBank falls one point to reach 7.5 out of 10 of a total score in which the long-term trend stands out, and also in the medium term, which is bullish for the value, the total moment, which in its two aspects, slow and fast, is positive and the volatility of the value in the medium term that is decreasing for Caixabank. On the negative side, three indicators stand out. The two correspond to the volume of business that is decreasing in the medium and long term and the long-term range of amplitude, which is increasing.

María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies advances that “based on our forecast of results and with EPS estimated for the end of 2021 of € 0.21 / share, (revised upwards after the presentation of accounts for 1Q21), the The market pays a PER of 12.53v, compared to a more moderate historical ratio for Caixabank and an average for Spanish banks of around 13v. There is no discount for PEG, with an expected growth of negative EPS, -7.84v in 2021 ”.

And he adds that “by book value, the market pays 0.61v for Caixabank, compared to an average 0.41v for Spanish banks. The ROE of Caixabank positive, around 5% vs 2.84% of the sector average. Based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation for the stock is at the margin in the medium / long term ”.

Fundamental analysis Caixabank

