Caixabank proposes to eliminate 8,291 jobs in Spain, according to the CCOO union

MADRID, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Spanish bank Caixabank is proposing to cut 8,291 jobs and close 1,534 offices in Spain as part of a cost-cutting plan following the acquisition of its competitor Bankia, a spokesman for the union Commissions Workers said on Tuesday (CCOO).

Caixabank, which last month closed the 4,300 million operation to create the largest bank in Spain by assets, was not available for comment at the moment.

(Report by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; edition by Inti Landauro; translated by Darío Fernández)