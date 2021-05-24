CaixaBank, Mapfre and two other dividends with yields of up to 4% this week

The last week of May has been chosen by four listed on the Spanish stock market to open your safe. Dividends that are concentrated in pairs at the beginning and end of the week and that offer returns even close to 4% at a time when insured returns are scarce. CaixaBank, Mapfre, Insur and Clínica Baviera are the protagonists.

On Monday, May 24, the first dividend duo arrives. One of those that breaks the piggy bank is CaixaBank, thus facing its first payment since the integration of Bankia. In fact, this payment had already been considered by the two entities for their merger process, although setting a date had been avoided to ensure that before its execution the operation had come to fruition.

The first shareholders’ meeting of the new CaixaBank, held on May 14, gave the green light to this payment of € 0.0268 gross per share. An amount that represents a disbursement of 216.1 million for the bank and reaches 15% of the proforma profits of the entity in the financial year 2020. The maximum allowed to date by the European Central Bank (ECB).

More payments on demand

That same day is the one Mapfre has indicated in the calendar for the distribution of its complementary dividend on account of the results of the 2020 financial year. distributes € 0.0757 gross per share as approved at its last shareholders’ meeting. According to the price prior to the discount of this payment, there is a profitability of around 4%.

This rate makes the insurer the most generous listed company of those who distribute dividends in these last days of May. In this sense, the OCU pointed out in a recent study that Mapfre is among the Spanish listed companies that offer better profitability for this concept. And, in addition, it could gain even more weight if the possibility of an extraordinary dividend or the improvement of its next distributions is confirmed on the script foreseen by the income derived from its break with Bankia in bancassurance.

Two payments on Friday

The other two cash dividends for the week come out on Friday, May 28. Southern Real Estate (Insur) distributes to its shareholders an amount of 0.2 euros gross per share. A disbursement that will amount to 3.39 million euros as Complementary payment charged to your accounts for fiscal year 2020.

The other of the last day of the week is the one that has been announced with the least advance. Baviera Clinic approved at its shareholders meeting last Wednesday a dividend of 0.552 euros gross charged to reserves freely available. As in the case of the real estate developer, the most lagging investors still arrive in time to be under this rain of millions, because Tuesday, May 25, is the last day to gain the right to receive it.

Last minute for election dividends

To these four cash payments, we must add key dates in the calendars of the two scrip dividends that are currently ongoing on the Spanish stock market. In the case of Almirall, this Monday, May 24 is the last day to request compensation in cash, amounting to 0.185 euros per share.

The distribution in cash will take place on June 2. However, the shareholders of the pharmaceutical company who choose to receive new shares of the group, They will be entitled to a new one for every 69 in the portfolio. They will receive them on June 11, according to the calendar announced by the listed company.

In the case of Ferrovial, the last day to request cash collection is also this Monday, May 24. Meanwhile, the end of the negotiation period of the free allocation rights arrives on May 27, some titles from which the directors and directors of the construction company, including the president, have already been detached. Rafael del Pino.

The options for the shareholder of the construction company go through the reception of 0.197 gross euros per share or the free reception of a new title for every 120 old ones in portfolios.