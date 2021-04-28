CaixaBank leads green, social and sustainable bond issues in Spain and Portugal

Caixabank has positioned itself as the leading bank in the issuance and placement of green, social and sustainable bonds (ESG for its acronym in English) in the markets of Spain and Portugal during the first quarter of 2021, according to Dealogic and Refinitiv rankings.

CaixaBank has participated in the issuance of four green and two sustainable bonds, for a total amount of 6,750 million euros. Among these issues, those of Iberdrola, Telefónica, EDP or the Community of Madrid stand out.

The green, social and sustainable bond market is gaining a relevant market share, achieving a global record volume of 255,000 million dollars during the first quarter of 2021. This figure represents a growth of 320% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a volume equivalent to 50% of the total mobilized during 2020.

In August 2019, CaixaBank approved the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) bond issuance framework, validated by Sustainalytics, with the mission of supporting the United Nations SDGs. Since the approval of said framework, CaixaBank has carried out five own bond issues, for a value of 5,000 million euros. In 2019, it issued its first social bond that contributed to the creation of more than 1,000 companies and 8,200 jobs. In 2020, it issued its first green bond to finance renewable energy projects and energy efficient buildings and its second social bond, to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. And in the first months of 2021, it has already issued two green bonds through which it will channel funds to finance projects that contribute to environmental sustainability. These data place CaixaBank as the European bank with the highest volume of ESG bonds issued in the euro market.

CaixaBank, committed to sustainability

CaixaBank is one of the financial entities most committed to sustainability, given that its Socially Responsible Banking Plan includes five important principles of action that make a direct contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The entity supports, through its activity, initiatives and projects that respect the environment, which contribute to preventing and mitigating climate change, promoting the transition towards a low-carbon economy and social development.

CaixaBank mobilized more than 12,000 million euros in sustainable financing in 2020, with more than 2,000 million euros formalized in green financing and more than 3,000 million formalized in financing linked to ESG variables, especially those of an environmental nature, such as the reduction of emissions or energy efficiency. In addition, CaixaBank participated in the issuance of 11 green, sustainable or social bonds, with a global amount of 7,400 million euros. At the end of 2020, CaixaBank ranked 5th in Europe and 9th worldwide in green and sustainable loans in the League Tables Top Tier by volume, according to Refinitiv.