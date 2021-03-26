Caixabank foresees an agreement to cut the workforce before the end of the second quarter

hello.com

Jaydy Michel’s new look change

With the arrival of spring, many celebrities have decided to change their look. It seems that blonde is going to hit hard this season and Penelope Cruz, Ana Milan, Miren Ibarguren or Billie Eilish have been some of those who have switched to lighter and sweeter shades to illuminate their hair and give it a new look. The latest to join the list has been Jaydy Michel, who has surprised his fans with a new change to welcome the season of flowers. “Visiting with Sandrita at Bisuza Salon Thank you for all the attention, beautiful!”, Is the message that the Mexican model and actress has published after visiting this hairdresser that is located in Guadalajara (Mexico). VIEW GALLERY – Manuela Sánchez proudly shares this image of Jaydy Michel In ¡HOLA! We have contacted her to tell us about her new hair and Jaydy herself has told us that she has put on “some highlights, which she hadn’t done for a long time.” “Nothing drastic, but a little more blonde,” he says. As can be seen in the image, the protagonist of films such as Ni pies ni cabeza or Isi / Disi: Amor a lo bestia, now wears much lighter tones than those she usually wore, leaving other strands darker to create contrast. Her new look has fallen in love with her fans, who have not hesitated to send her many compliments: “Always so simple and elegant”, “Beautiful!”, “The one who is beautiful is beautiful”, “Years do not pass for you”, “You are wonderful” … He has also received the approval of his daughter, Manuela Sánchez, who has commented: “😍😍😍😍”. VIEW GALLERY – Wine tasting and equestrian exhibition: the Andalusian plan of Genoveva Casanova and Jaydy Michel Happy with their new life in Madrid The model is happy since she returned to Spain. After the signing of her husband, Rafa Márquez, by the Cadet A team of the Alcalá football club, which belongs to the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares, Jaydy has resumed old habits, meeting with old acquaintances. This is the case of Genoveva Casanova, with whom she has enjoyed different plans as a family and with friends. “My comadre and I … always together after so many years … What tequila unites, let the man not separate it!” Genoveva wrote on her social networks along with a selfie of the two. “What a good phrase comadre! 😂😂😂”, replied Michel.