Caixabank continues to advance and already exceeds 25% of Naturgy’s capital

La Caixa continues to advance and already exceeds 25% of Naturgy’s capital

Caixabank continues to climb positions in its battle against IFM for Naturgy after taking another 0.012% and exceeding 25% of the energy entity’s capital in the market. In this way, it is placed closer to its initial goal of owning 30% without exceeding it.

According to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), CaixaBank has acquired 165,000 Naturgy titles that, at current market prices, are valued at 3.51 million euros, to increase its participation to 25.001% of the company. This last movement, carried out through CriteriaCaixa, It is an answer when we find ourselves in full supply of the American fund IFM that seeks to acquire 22.69% of the energy company.

In addition, on May 18, CriteriaCaixa announced its decision to reinforce its presence in Naturgy’s share capital, without exceeding 30% of the shareholders, a level from which the legislation requires the formulation of a Public Offer for Acquisition ). This agreement was ratified by the Executive Committee of the ‘la Caixa’ Banking Foundation, according to Europa Press.

The agency adds that With this announcement CriteriaCaixa confirmed its willingness to “continue as Naturgy’s reference Spanish shareholder” and as such defend their interests in order to help keep the company listed in Spain (ensuring liquidity to all its shareholders). He also stressed that he sought to ensure an Industrial Plan for the company, giving it enough time for its execution and prioritizing productive investment; maintain the security of energy supply to Spain and avoid sales of Naturgy businesses without ensuring their reinvestment.

As a result of this operation, Naturgy’s shareholders are made up of CriteriaCaixa as the first shareholder of the energy company, with that 24.963%, followed by the GIP funds (20.6%) and CVC -with the March group- (20.7%) and the Algerian state company Sonatrach (4.1%). The rest of Naturgy’s capital is held by institutional investors (22%), including Norges Bank (1,143%) and small investors (7.7%). The company has around 74,000 shareholders.