CaixaBank completes the legal procedures for the merger with Bankia

Caixabank today completed the legal procedures for the merger with Bankia, after the registration of the merger deed in the Mercantile Registry. The operation, which involves the creation of the leading entity in the financial sector in Spain, was approved by a large majority by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings of CaixaBank and Bankia last December and has obtained all the relevant authorizations.

The operation thus complies with the calendar established last September to materialize the legal merger in the first quarter of 2021 and maintains the objective of executing the operational integration between the two entities before the end of 2021.

CaixaBank, key entity to support the economy

The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri – pending his appointment by the Board of Directors in the coming days – and the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, have indicated that the entity’s objective is to continue being a key factor in supporting families and companies, and become a very relevant actor for the socioeconomic recovery of our country.

For Goirigolzarri, “the merger between CaixaBank and Bankia marks a milestone in the history of the Spanish financial system; a project that we started with tremendous enthusiasm, but being very aware that the challenges that lie ahead are not minor ”. In this sense, Goirigolzarri added that “we face this challenge from a position of strength that allows us to be an active part in solving the current crisis and, above all, to be the entity that is closest to our clients and society ”.

For his part, Gortázar stressed that “the integration of CaixaBank and Bankia makes us the outstanding leader in the financial sector in Spain. A leadership that we are going to continue putting at the service of our clients and of society as a whole, in line with our founding origin and our social vocation ”. In Gortázar’s opinion, “a transformational operation like this is necessary to adapt to a new environment where conditions have changed as a result of technological disruption and the economic environment.”

Creation of the outstanding leader of the Spanish financial sector

CaixaBank will have close to 20 million customers in Spain and 623.8 billion euros in total assets, a volume that will make it the largest bank in the domestic market, with a relevant position at the European level, and a market capitalization of more than 20,500 millions of euros.

In addition, CaixaBank will strengthen its leadership in retail banking in Spain, with the first position by market share in all key products: deposits (24%), loans (26%) and long-term savings (29%), which includes insurance savings, mutual funds and pension plans.

The entity achieves a balanced and diversified geographical presence, with the most extensive and specialized branch network in the sector, and aims to maintain the proximity to the territory and the financial inclusion that CaixaBank and Bankia have always demonstrated. The combined entity will have a presence in around 2,200 municipalities, and in 299 it will be the only entity with representation.

The capillarity of the network together with digital capabilities –with 10 million digital clients in Spain– will allow us to continue improving the customer experience.

The new CaixaBank shares will be listed on March 29

The Boards of Directors of both banks approved on September 17, 2020 the exchange ratio of 0.6845 new ordinary shares of CaixaBank for each Bankia share. The agreed price includes a 20% premium over the exchange ratio at the end of September 3, before the market is notified of the existence of negotiations on the operation. In addition, it represents a premium of 28% over the average of the exchange equations of the three months prior to the announcement.

If the total number of outstanding Bankia shares that could be exchanged is considered, the maximum number of CaixaBank shares to be issued to attend the merger exchange amounts to 2,079,209,002 ordinary CaixaBank shares of one euro of nominal value each of them.

Bankia shares will cease to be listed on March 26 at market close and the new CaixaBank shares issued as a result of the merger will be listed on March 29. The shares delivered will give their holders the same rights that correspond to the rest of CaixaBank shareholders.

Customers should not carry out any management

Despite the formal integration, completed today, customer operations will not change, practically, until the migration of the operating platform of each entity, in a process that is scheduled to be carried out before the end of the year.

Current accounts and savings books will change their number. This change, however, will not affect direct debit receipts or transfers or credits received. Therefore, it will not be necessary for the client to carry out any management. The credits and mortgages contracted will also maintain the agreed conditions.

As regards Bankia cards, they may be used until the user activates the CaixaBank cards that they will receive at home, after the integration of the computer systems.

Furthermore, as of today, all CaixaBank and Bankia customers will be able to make debit withdrawals with their cards, without any commission, at the 14,000 ATMs of the joint network in Spain that both entities will have after the merger.

Progressive transition process of the Bankia brand

The resulting entity will maintain the CaixaBank brand, therefore, once the legal merger is completed, the Bankia brand will be replaced in the offices and other unique buildings.

The brand transition process will be progressive, but it will be dealt with from the first days of integration, with a sign replacement process on the emblematic buildings that is expected to be completed during the next week. At the office level, the change of lettering will also begin in parallel and will last for several weeks.

Electronic channels (web, mobile and ATMs) will be customized to incorporate the image of CaixaBank into that of Bankia until the final technological integration.

New Board of Directors and new Management Committee

The Board of Directors will be made up of 15 members, of which 60% will be independent. The representation of women reaches 40%.

On December 3, the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of CaixaBank approved the appointment of the new directors after the integration –José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche, Joaquín Ayuso García, Francisco Javier Campo García, Eva Castillo Sanz, Teresa Santero Quintillá and Fernando Ulrich– who The current directors of CaixaBank are joined by: Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche (CEO), Tomás Muniesa Arantegui (Vice Chairman), José Serna Masiá, María Verónica Fisas Vergés, Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, María Amparo Moraleda Martínez, Eduardo Javier Sanchiz Irazu, John Shepard Reed and Koro Ragweed Unsain.

As indicated in the merger project, the combined entity resulting from the merger will be chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, current Chairman of Bankia, once he is appointed by the new CaixaBank Board of Directors, which plans to meet in the next few days.

The current CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, will be CaixaBank’s chief executive, reporting directly to the Board of Directors, and chairing the Management Committee.

Furthermore, at its meeting on February 18, the CaixaBank Board of Directors proposed a new composition of the Management Committee. This proposal must be approved by the Board of Directors at its first meeting once the merger has materialized.

The new CaixaBank Management Committee will be chaired by Gonzalo Gortázar, as CEO of the entity, and made up of Juan Alcaraz (General Director of Business); Xavier Coll (General Director of Human Resources), who will leave his position on January 1, 2022, the date on which David López will join that position; Jordi Mondéjar (general director of Risks); Iñaki Badiola (director of CIB & International Banking); Luis Javier Blas (Media director); Matthias Bulach (Director of Accounting, Management Control and Capital); Manuel Galarza (Director of Compliance and Control); Mª Luisa Martínez (Director of Communication and Institutional Relations); Javier Pano (Chief Financial Officer); Marisa Retamosa (Director of Internal Audit); Eugenio Solla (Director of Sustainability); Javier Valle (Director of Insurance); and Óscar Calderón (secretary general and of the Council).

On the other hand, the Management Committee also proposed a new structure of Territorial Directions which, in turn, will also be raised to the Management Committee resulting from the merger with Bankia. With this new territorial reorganization, CaixaBank will have a structure of 14 Territorial Divisions.