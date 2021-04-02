Caixabank brings to its meeting the distribution of 216.09 million in dividends to be paid in May

The dividend charged to profits for the year 2020, of 0.0268 euros per share, will be paid to shareholders as of May 24, 2021, explains the entity in a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV ).

This amount is equivalent to 15% of the adjusted proforma consolidated result of Caixabank and Bankia, in line with the recommendation of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding limitation on the payment of dividends. The amount of 216.09 million euros will be reduced depending on the number of treasury shares that CaixaBank has at the time of payment of the dividend, given that, as required by the Capital Companies Act, treasury shares may not receive a dividend.

On the agenda of the general shareholders’ meeting, the bank explains that the total amount to be distributed is 688.24 million euros, of which 216.09 million euros will go to dividends and 472.14 million euros to voluntary reserves.

Goirigolzarri will charge more than Gual

Caixabank also takes the approval of the remuneration of its directors to its meeting with its shareholders. The new president, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, will receive a fixed remuneration of 1.65 million euros, to which should be added up to a maximum of 200,000 euros in variable remuneration, collects Europa Press.

These amounts will be joined by a long-term incentive, materialized in shares of the entity during different years from the year 2025, in case of meeting the objectives established by the entity. Goirigolzarri will not receive any amount for belonging to other councils.

The former president of the entity, Jordi Gual, without executive functions, received in 2020 a remuneration of 1,382 million euros in 2020, between the fixed remuneration (1.09 million) and the one derived from belonging to the boards of other companies and to the committees of the board of directors.

On his side, Goirigolzarri received in 2020, as Bankia’s chairman, a fixed remuneration of 500,000 euros and renounced his variable remuneration, which could amount to up to 60% of the variable remuneration, which could amount to up to 60% of the fixed remuneration. The new CaixaBank will distribute 216.09 million in dividends in May

Since his arrival at Bankia in 2012, Goirigolzarri’s remuneration has been subject to the limitations established by the regulations applicable to entities undergoing restructuring, which do not apply to the CaixaBank administrators and executives regime.

The bank explained that when establishing the remuneration policy for the new president of the entity, the leadership has taken into account the new dimension of the bank, which has become the leading financial group in Spain and the tenth largest company in the world. IBEX 35 by market capitalization, in addition to the executive functions that fall within its duties.

Likewise, CaixaBank follows the recommendations of the European Banking Authority (EBA, for its acronym in English) for executive positions and establishes a remuneration mix with the aim of not allocating all remuneration through a fixed remuneration.

At the same time, the approval of the shareholders will be requested on the accounts of the entity and the management report, the re-election as directors of José Serna Masiá and Koro Usoraga Unsain, and of PwC as auditor in 2022, as well as a series of amendments to the Company’s Bylaws and the remuneration policy for directors.

The reclassification of the goodwill reserve to voluntary reserves will also be put to a vote, which as of December 31, 2020 amounted to 508.73 million euros.