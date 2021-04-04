CaixaBank, ArcelorMittal, Liberbank and Acerinox

Related news

The selective spanish it has remained on the verge of 8,600 points despite the corrections on Wall Street.

This leaves us ever closer to yearly highs that we marked two weeks ago so we must be very attentive to the next two sessions that we have this week.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) ArcelorMittal: First close above the important resistance of 24 euros and now we must wait for a second consecutive closing to be able to have a free way to go for the 27.60 euros.

2) Caixabank: Manages to set new annual highs and now we need to see a second close above 2,654 euros in order to assess the possibility of continuing to climb positions up to the previous levels of the Covid-19 pandemic at 2.82 euros.

3) Liberbank: He is on his way to the next resistance at 0.3245 euros as long as you do not lose the 0.305 euros.

4) Acerinox: As long as the value does not fall below 10.65 euros, we have an open path to go for the next resistance at 11.25 euros.

