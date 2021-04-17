CaixaBank appoints Jordi Gual as Non-Executive Chairman of VidaCaixa

The Executive Committee of Caixabank, an entity chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has appointed Jordi Gual, former president of the entity, non-executive president of VidaCaixa.

After leaving the presidency of CaixaBank once the merger with Bankia was formalized, Jordi Gual has rejoined IESE Business School as Professor of Economics. Gual joined the IESE faculty in 1987, where he developed his academic activity until 2005, the year in which he joined the “la Caixa” Group.

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of CaixaBank and current Chairman of VidaCaixa, will focus his efforts on the financial institution and on leading the integration process between CaixaBank and Bankia.

Tomás Muniesa will continue as vice president of the insurer and Javier Valle, general director of VidaCaixa and member of the CaixaBank Management Committee, will remain as the company’s chief executive.

VidaCaixa is the insurance subsidiary 100% owned by CaixaBank, a leading entity in the insurance sector in Spain and which owns 49.92% of SegurCaixaAdeslas.

Professional and academic trajectory

Before assuming the chairmanship of CaixaBank in June 2016, he was Chief Economist and Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Studies at CaixaBank and General Director of Strategic Planning and Development at CriteriaCaixa.

Jordi Gual has a doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a degree in Economic and Business Sciences with an Extraordinary Prize from the University of Barcelona. He is Professor of Economics at IESE Business School and Research Fellow at the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in London.

He is also vice president of the Círculo de Economía and patron of the CEDE Foundation.

In 2019 he was awarded the Gold Badge of the Spanish Institute of Financial Analysts and in 1999 he was awarded the European Investment Bank research award. He was also the holder of a Fulbright Scholarship.