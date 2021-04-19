CaixaBank and Endesa formalize their first loan linked to CO2 emissions for 150 million euros

Endesa and Caixabank, one of the leading entities in sustainable financing in our country, have signed a 7-year “green” loan amounting to 150 million euros, designed to ensure Endesa’s liquidity and to finance the business plan projected for the next few years.

This new financial operation is once again linked to criteria of ESG sustainability (Environmental, Social and Governance) but with a great novelty for Endesa: for the first time, credit conditions are linked to a Scope 1 emission reduction target ( The loan also has very competitive conditions with respect to the market, a sign of CaixaBank’s support for initiatives and projects that respect the environment that contribute to preventing, mitigating and respond to climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy. One of its main benefits is its maturity of 7 years, a term that is not generally offered by the banking market. This latest loan with CaixaBank joins the recent announcement made by the company on having completed the linking of all its financial operations to sustainability objectives, which undoubtedly contributes to reinforcing its commitment to the decarbonisation objectives and also commits the companies financial entities with which it works. In addition, the company announced to the market at the end of November, presenting its Strategic Plan 2021-2023, that 60% of all its gross debt would be linked to sustainability objectives by the end of 2023. At the end of 2020 this percentage was 45%. Investor plan These operations are a key piece in Endesa’s debt structure, ensuring its liquidity and allowing it to finance the business plan for 2021-2023 presented to the market at the end of last year and in which the company updated its strategy of Energy Transition based on two great pillars. First, the cgrowth of 50% of its renewable energy park, up to 11,500 MW and with an investment of 3,300 million (20% more than in the previous plan). With this, 89% of the peninsular production will be free of CO2 emissions by the end of 2023 (with a Scope 1 objective of <150 in gCO2eq / kWh, further reduction by 2030 to <95 in gCO2eq / kWh). And, second, the drive to digitize the network that absorbs another 2,600 million, 30% more than in the 2020-2022 planning.