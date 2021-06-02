CaixaBank and Edinor collaborate in developing local energy communities

The president of Edinor, Emiliano López Atxurra, and the northern territorial director of Caixabank, Juan Pedro Badiola, have reached an agreement to finance the Local Energy Communities (CEL) that are created in Euskadi with the aim of producing, by installing solar panels in urban buildings , Zero Km energy, 100% renewable to be consumed in a shared way.

For Emiliano López Atxurra, president of Edinor, “each neighbor of each municipality in the Basque Country will be able to have green energy, Km 0 and without additional economic efforts, since it will be cheaper energy and, in addition, it will have the support of CaixaBank in its start up. Being sustainable is something we can do in each municipality and we must start this quiet revolution from a commitment to the future and sustainability. “

For Juan Pedro Badiola, northern territorial director of CaixaBank, “these communities, which will be financed by MicroBank, our social bank, will mean significant savings in electricity bills of approximately 25% per year. But in addition to the economic benefit, this initiative has a very positive environmental benefit, since it will avoid the emission of 860 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere during its useful life, it will have zero emissions and is accessible to all citizens because it does not require a strong investment. This is the roadmap that we have to follow in order to continue building a future with environmental guarantees ”.

What are Local Energy Communities (CEL)?

Edinor, the subsidiary Petronor that promotes the integration of renewable energies in the energy system, has developed a model of Local Energy Community, under the name CEL, which allows neighborhood groups, taking advantage of the roofs of the buildings in their municipality, to have solar energy, which allows them to save toll costs and charges that are always included in the electricity bill.

It is a shared self-consumption model, where neighbors and, where appropriate, small businesses that benefit from the production of the photovoltaic installation consume 100% renewable energy.

Participation in the CEL allows a reduction in the electricity bill paid by homes and businesses, given the savings of not having to pay toll costs and charges for the energy produced by the solar panels. This saving can represent a reduction of up to 25% in the electricity bill of a typical home.

For these benefits to be accessible to all homes and especially to those exposed to conditions of energy vulnerability, as well as to young people, a financing agreement was necessary that, together with the value of energy sustainability, would promote that of social inclusion in a new model of energy consumption that is cleaner, more efficient and 100% renewable.

For this reason, the CELs were designed under the premise of accessibility and that the cost does not imply an entry limitation: investment in solar panels or in the adaptation of the roofs by members of the community is not necessary. Nor is it necessary to carry out any installation in the home. They will only have to make a small input contribution and pay a monthly fee around 9 euros per month.

This will allow them to enjoy the installation during its entire operating time, normally 25 years, without a commitment to stay, as well as to benefit from the advantages of the joint purchase of 100% renewable energy carried out by the CEL. In short, a consumption model that places the citizen at the center, ensuring that they benefit from the savings made possible by the new regulation of shared self-consumption and generating sustainable energy Zero Km in the urban center of the municipalities of Euskadi.

It is in this context that the Edinor – CaixaBank agreement arises that makes this accessibility possible and will allow residents to participate in the CEL and finance the photovoltaic installation of which they will be the owners.

Edinor and CaixaBank Agreement

The agreement has been designed with the quality of scalability so that, based on the common characteristics shared by the CELs, the granting of financing is carried out easily and quickly.

In this way, Edinor has reached an agreement with CaixaBank to facilitate the financing of this project. Specifically, CaixaBank will provide a financing line through its social bank, MicroBank. With the launch of this specialized line, MicroBank extends its activity with the aim of contributing to the progress and well-being of society, providing financing for those projects where a positive social impact is generated.

Next steps

With this collaboration agreement, CELs such as Zumárraga, the first municipal energy community, CEL Larraul, the first rural energy community, CEL Somorrostro, the first educational energy community, or CEL Athletic, the first energy community in La Liga. , they will be able to access this financing.

In addition, it will allow the CEL projects in the portfolio, in municipalities, educational centers and sports and cultural entities of the Basque Country that are developed in the coming months, to have a certain financing scenario for their implementation.

MicroBank, socially responsible banking

MicroBank responds to different segments of the population whose financial needs are not sufficiently covered. It plays a decisive role in CaixaBank’s Socially Responsible Banking Plan, in which it is entrusted with the mission of promoting financial inclusion, facilitating access to credit for the most vulnerable groups, as well as strengthening their commitment to the socio-economic development of the territory.

As the sole shareholder of MicroBank, CaixaBank has supported its social bank since its creation by granting it the necessary financing for the growth of its credit activity and by marketing its products through the extensive network of CaixaBank branches to make the entire range of options with the highest possible quality of service and proximity.