CaixaBank accompanies the Spanish teams in Tokyo 2020

07/15/2021

On at 4:23 PM CEST

CaixaBank is a sponsoring partner of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) and official sponsor of the Spanish team, both female and male, in all its categories, ranging from absolute to sub-16, and main sponsor of the Spanish Federation of Sports for People with Physical Disabilities, with the aim of promoting wheelchair basketball.

The financial entity has been involved with national basketball since 2013 and its involvement and activation of multiple initiatives around this sport have helped to make visible and expand the impact of the greatest international successes. In your implementation of the sponsorship strategy, CaixaBank has collaborated with the main basketball events that have been held in the last decade in Spain, both professionals and amateurs, transferring the values ​​of sport to all corners of the country.

The private event, organized at the WiZink Center in Madrid, featured the participation of executives of both entities, all the members of the coaching staff of both teams, as well as the players summoned to date by Sergio Scariolo and Lucas Mondelo.

This day, prior to the last training session in our country, was the full stop to the preparation of both teams before his trips prior to the Olympic Games. This Thursday, the Men’s National Team will head to Las Vegas, where it will play its last preparation match for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 18. For its part, the Women’s Team will travel directly to the Japanese capital this Saturday.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and Jorge Garbajosa They presided over an act in which the values ​​such as leadership, teamwork, trust, commitment, perseverance or effort, among others, that both groups embody were highlighted. The Chairman of CaixaBank, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, stressed that “at a time when society is constantly looking for references, these selections they have always been an example thanks to the human group they have formed and who puts all his talent, sacrifice and individual potential at the service of a common goal & rdquor;

For its part, Jorge Garbajosa, president of the FEB, highlighted “CaixaBank’s involvement with the Federation’s present and future strategic lines. There are symbols that are much more than symbols. That the Chairman of CaixaBank wants to come and see what our male and female teams feel is invaluable both for the Federation and for all of us who make it up & rdquor ;.