BRASÍLIA – The special advisor to the Ministry of Economy, Guilherme Afif Domingos, anticipated the Estadão / Broadcast that Caixa Econômica Federal is going to make an alliance with the machine companies to ensure that the new credit line with government approval reaches, at the end, micro and small companies. The segment is one of the most affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

The idea is that the credit arrives in the form of digital accounts with the partnership of the machines.

According to Afif, as banks “do not have a fee” to lend to small companies, Caixa will enter the field with digital accounts as is already being done with the emergency aid of R $ 600 for informal workers and the low-income population.

“As the coronavaucher digital account was made, we are going to come up with this concept of digital account (with the customers of the machines) so as not to have bureaucracy”, informed the adviser to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

The law that creates the credit program, called Pronampe, was enacted on Tuesday, 19, and allows a public fund to guarantee coverage for 85% of the financing.

The expectation of the Ministry of Economy is that next week the program is already “on the street being” publicized.

According to Afif, a Provisional Measure will be issued between today and tomorrow authorizing the Treasury to deposit R $ 15.5 billion in the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), to support the program. This private fund was created in 2009 and is managed by Banco do Brasil (BB).

The fund’s regulations are ready, but approval from the National Monetary Council (CMN), an organization that brings together the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the Special Secretary of Finance of the Ministry of Eoconomy, Waldery Rodrigues, and the President of the Bank will still be necessary. Central, Roberto Campos Neto.

“The differential of this project is the guarantee fund covering 85% of the risk”, said Afif, stressing that the coverage, in theory, gives banks peace to operate. The lack of collateral, he said, impedes access by micro and small companies to credit. “But as I don’t trust banks very much, Caixa will enter the field to set an example. This is our deal. Caixa will be the social bank,” he said.

Former president of Sebrae, Afif considered that reaching the universe of small children is complicated because neither governments nor banks know this business segment well. “Who knows is the people of the machines,” he said.

Receivables

Afif said that the proposal under discussion is that the receivables from the machines may enter as a supplementary credit guarantee through an agreement with the bank. The receivables will be used to settle the credit portion.

“I bet a lot on the machine system as a way to get the tip,” he said.

For Afif, the interest of the machine companies is to keep the customer alive through the guarantee of working capital financing. He explained that the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) had a proposal for direct credit for the machines, but the use of the guarantee fund requires a financial institution.

Pronampe is aimed at micro-companies with revenues of up to R $ 360 thousand per year and small companies with annual revenues of R $ 360 thousand to R $ 4.8 million.

For new companies, with less than one year of operation, the loan limit will be up to half of the share capital or 30% of the average monthly billing.

The amount can be divided into up to 36 installments. The maximum annual interest rate will be equal to the Selic rate (currently at 3% per year), plus 1.25%.

Micro and small companies will be able to use the funds obtained for investments, to pay employees’ salaries or for working capital, with expenses such as water, electricity, rent, stock replacement, among others. The project prohibits the use of funds to distribute profits and dividends among business partners.

