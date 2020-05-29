This Saturday, 30, the cash withdrawal calendar for the second installment of R $ 600 emergency aid begins for beneficiaries who are not in the Bolsa Família. For now, only those who received the first installment until April 30 and were born in January can withdraw the amount.

Next Monday, June 1st, they will be able to withdraw those born in February and so on.

According to Caixa, the staggering of face-to-face withdrawals according to the anniversary month aims to avoid agglomerations and queues in front of the bank’s branches.

To meet the great demand, Caixa Econômica Federal will open 2,213 branches across the country this Saturday. In São Paulo, 535 units will be opened.

The opening hours of the agencies will be from 8 am to 12 pm and everyone who arrives within that period will be attended to, even if the unit closes at noon.

Caixa reinforces that there is no need to get up early in the queues, since the service will continue until the last customer.

To find out which branches will be open, the beneficiary must consult the Caixa website: http://www.caixa.gov.br/Paginas/home-caixa.aspx

The bank asks customers to check the website before leaving home.

The units will be open to everyone who already has the amount released for withdrawal. This means that those who received the first installment in the newest batch and beneficiaries of Bolsa Família can also withdraw the money, whose staggered calendar ends on Friday, 29.

However, Caixa asks that anyone who can move the aid amounts by digital means avoid going to the branches.

The bank points out that it is possible to make purchases online and even in person on some card machines, such as Cielo’s, with the Virtual Debit Card, which can be issued free of charge by the CAIXA Tem application.

The app also allows you to pay bills and bank slips. For those who already have the withdrawal cleared, it is also possible to transfer the amounts to another bank account.

See the withdrawal schedule for the second installment of emergency aid:

– May 30 (Saturday) – for people born in January;

– June 1 (Monday) – for people born in February;

– June 2 (Tuesday) – for people born in March;

– June 3 (Wednesday) – for people born in April;

– June 4 (Thursday) – for people born in May;

– June 5 (Friday) – for people born in June;

– June 6 (Saturday) – for people born in July;

– June 8 (Monday) – for people born in August;

– June 9 (Tuesday) – for people born in September;

– June 10 (Wednesday) – for people born in October;

– June 12 (Friday) – for people born in November;

– June 13 (Saturday) – for people born in December.

