Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed on Tuesday that a bank employee died due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“With immense regret, we inform you that we have lost a colleague, victim of Covid-19, who worked for João Pessoa (PB), as a corporate manager, having dedicated 39 years of service to Caixa,” the bank said in a statement.

Earlier, the employees’ union of Banco Fenae had claimed, using information from local media, that a bank employee had died of the disease.

Fenae had also informed that 20 Caixa Econômica Federal workers in Ceará and Alagoas were removed after having confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Caixa did not comment on infections among employees and stated that “its units continue to operate for face-to-face service inside the branches to provide emergency assistance, with limited flow of people and expanded and frequent hygiene”.

“It is a scenario that we warned and asked for measures to be avoided by the government since the beginning of the pandemic and the centralization of the payment of emergency aid at the bank,” said the president of the National Federation of Personnel Associations of Caixa Econômica Federal (Fenae), Sérgio Takemoto.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

