Caitlyn Jenner’s children are embarrassed by her bid to become governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner seems excited to run for governor of California, yet his family is not so excited about his foray into politics.

According TMZ, sources close to the candidate’s family, three of her children are embarrassed by their mother’s decision and, as such, she should not apply.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D – Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Brody, Brandon and Burt Jenner apparently asked Caitlyn to completely resign her candidacy for governor because they allegedly believe she is unqualified.

Of course, that didn’t happen and Caitlyn publicly announced the news last week, but her children aren’t the only family members who aren’t giving the former Olympian their full support.

The same media reported that their daughters Kendall Y Kylie jenner, much like the rest of the Kardashian family, do not support her attempt to become governor let alone participate in the campaign, as they are upset that he never took into consideration the feelings of the family.

While she continues her campaign, she has even assembled a team of prominent Republican advisers to help lead a successful campaign.

California Gubernatorial Elections Will Be Held on November 8, 2022 and there are already 14 Republican candidates in the primary race, now including Jenner.

Now, we just have to wait and see how successful Caitlyn’s campaign against Gavin newsom Or if it will end like your ex-son-in-law’s presidential race, Kanye west.