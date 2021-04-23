Caitlyn Jenner will fight to be governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner, stepfather of the Kardashians. (Photo: Getty Images)

Just two weeks ago, Caitlyn Jenner captured the media spotlight in the United States after her intention to make the leap from coated paper to politics was announced. The Kardashian stepfather – who prefers to be referred to as father despite her gender transition, according to her daughters Kendall and Kylie – has already made her candidacy official to be governor of the state of California, following in the footsteps of other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger (2003-2011), to succeed the Democrat Gavin Newsom.

According to The New York Times, Jenner, 71, who will run for the Republican Party, will seek support among former collaborators of Donald Trump, despite the fact that she stopped defending him publicly at the time the former president banned the transgender people serve in the Army. At that moment, she distanced herself from Trump’s ‘side’: “I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being attacked relentlessly by this president, ”he explained.

The candidate confessed “economically conservative and socially progressive” in an interview in People magazine. “I’m in! California is worth fighting for ”, she shared on her Twitter account, in which she invited her followers to support her.

Caitlyn Jenner was decathlon Olympic champion – gold medal – in Montreal (Canada) in 1976, when he was still Bruce Jenner. She began her gender transition in 2015. She went down the aisle for the third time with Kris Kardashian (now Kris Jenner) in 1991, a mother of four from her first marriage — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. Together they had two more daughters, Kendall and …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.