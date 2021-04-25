Caitlyn Jenner wants to be California’s first transgender governor

“I have done many things in my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping and promoting the movement for equality. As Californians, we are faced with a now or never opportunity to fix our state before it is too late, ”Caitlyn wrote as part of her message posted on social media.

“Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have promised too much and failed to deliver. We need a leader with a vision and the determination to carry it out. This will be a solutions campaign, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to change this state and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to the state, ”he added.

It was with the name of Bruce Jenner when in 1976 he won the gold medal in the decathlon at the Montreal Olympic Games, thus being the most popular athlete in the United States.