"Honestly, I thought I had in my hands a great opportunity to change the world's thinking, to highlight the fact that 51% of trans people have ever attempted suicide, without forgetting the homicide rate against trans women of color. We lose a woman every two weeks," he explained in his conversation with the magazine.

The former Olympic medalist, who underwent surgery in January 2017 to complete her gender reassignment, has now recognized that, five years ago, she still saw the future "in pink" and he thought that he could "change the world", in particular the perceptions of others about his condition and that of millions of people around the planet, with his mere personal experience.

Now, Caitlyn seems to have understood that the battle for full respect and equality, as has been happening in relation to many other groups, involves a long-distance career in which the responsibility to educate and Raising awareness is collective, and in that sense, the parent of Kendall and Kylie Jenner has markedly lowered her claims and is content to change people's attitudes "one by one."

"I think at that time I was wearing glasses that made me see reality in a rosy color. I really thought that I could change the world. Now I know that I can only try and try, at least try to mentalize people one by one", has manifested.