Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California

Along with the announcement of her application, Caitlyn Jenner presented merch such as glass cups, mugs, caps, t-shirts and stickers that read: “Caitlyn for California”.

Axios reported that Caitlyn has been preparing her candidacy for some time and that she is working hand in hand with some of Trump’s campaign advisersHowever, she will not run as a Republican candidate for Trump, but as a socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

In this way, Caitlyn Jenner joins the list of celebrities who bet on politics, everything seems to indicate that she will follow in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was best known as a Hollywood public figure and who later challenged a Democratic ruler.