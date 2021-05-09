Caitlyn Jenner is in favor of legal immigration but “the bad guys have to go”

15 minutes. Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian and aspiring to be the first trans governor in California, said she agrees with a path for immigration in the United States (US).

Jenner, father of 2 of the stars of the world famous reality show about the Kardashians, told CNN that favors granting that benefit to the 1.75 million undocumented immigrants of the state’s workforce.

“I am in favor of legal immigration,” Jenner said in the interview. “What has been happening on the border was, honestly, one of the reasons I decided to run for governor“.

“I was watching people dying crossing the river, children in cages, whatever you want to call them,” said the television star, who announced his candidacy in late April.

He stressed that these people should have the opportunity to obtain citizenship.

“There are many people, but personally I have met some of the most wonderful people who are immigrants, who have come to this country and are model citizens.. They are just great people and I would fight to make them American citizens, “Jenner said.

Regarding the deportations, the candidate of the Republican Party, a formation that has not won in California for years, said that “the bad guys have to go.”

“There are many bad people who are trying to cross our border illegally. I don’t want those people in our country“, it indicated to the channel CNN.

In California, the campaign that seeks to remove Governor Gavin Newsom and call new elections is advancing.

One more republican

Jenner, what rose to fame when he won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics, he married Kris Kardashian in 1991. In 2015, she announced her transition to womanhood.

The successes of the Republican Party in California, where it has not won in years, have been linked to stars such as Clint Eastwood, former mayor of the town of Carmel; and Ronald Reagan, who served as governor of the state between 1967 and 1975 before ascending to the country’s presidency in 1981.

The last Republican governor of California was another actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, between 2003 and 2011, precisely after winning a recall election.

The recall campaign against Democrat Newsom achieved the majority of its signatures between late 2020 and early 2021. The governor imposed drastic measures to stem a wave of the pandemic that made California the state with the most deaths in the country.

Up to now, several Republicans have announced that they will run as candidates in the election against Newsomlike former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman and former Governor John Cox.