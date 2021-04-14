Caitlyn Jenner governor of the state of California?

It seems that Caitlyn Jenner he would be considering running for the state of California, the most populous state in the United States. According to the political portal Axios, sources close to the television star said that he would run for the Republican Party, in addition to that he would already be advising himself to enter politics.

Gavin newsom, current Democratic governor, will face a recall referendum due to disagreement with the handling of the pandemic, among other issues. If carried out, the name of Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s transgender mother could appear on the next ballot, in which Californians will be asked whether current Gov. Gavin Newsom should continue in office.

So far, Jenner – who declared himself a supporter of former President Donald Trump – has not made public his aspirations to govern the so-called ‘Golden State’.