Caitlyn Jenner Announces She Will Run For Governor Of California – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The television star and Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy to govern the state of California, in the United States.

Caitlyn Jenner made the announcement on her social networks, where she celebrated her decision with the phrase “I’m in! California is worth fighting for ”, where he also explains the reasons for his candidacy.

“California has been my home for almost 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or position in life, could make their dreams come true, “he said.

“But over the last decade, we have seen the brilliance of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule. that places politics over progress and special interests over people ”, he pointed out.

Jenner launched her website where she intends to raise funds for her candidacy.

This movement is reminiscent of the campaign by which in 2003 the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger became the governor of the most populous state in the United States, by beating Democrat Gray Davis in a recall election, a mechanism similar to the motion of no confidence but by direct suffrage.