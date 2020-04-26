Carioca Caio Vaz wants to ratify his name among the biggest big riders in the world. The surfer released a video in which he may have dropped the biggest wave in history. On his Youtube channel, he posted the images of December 16, 2019, at the famous peak of Nazaré, in Portugal, which is currently the main scenario of the largest surfed water mountains.

With his brother Ian Vaz pulling him, with whom he always paired in the tow-in, he faced a right-wing ‘bomb’, descending straight to the base, vertical line, in the critical zone. “Without a doubt, it was the biggest wave of my life, I went down a lot in the critic. It was a very strong storm, extreme conditions”, highlighted Caio.

With that, he is competing for the biggest wave of the year, in the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Awards, the ‘Oscar’ of the giant waves. Moreover, the feat can even be declared a new world record. Several surfers also attested to the conditions and the feat, such as Maya Gabeira, female record holder of the biggest wave ever surfed, and Alemão de Maresias, who commands the safety and rescue scheme of the athletes at the WSL Big Tour in Nazaré.

“The expectation for the XXL is high. I have seen all the waves that are competing several times and I think mine was bigger. I am ‘stoked’ to have caught and be enrolled in the prize, instigated to know the finalists and hoping very the guys measure the waves well “, said Caio.

“It was my first season in Nazaré, focused on the Tour. We went there, because my brother won the prize here at Gigantes do Brasil, and we guaranteed a spot for Gigantes de Nazaré. We have been tow-in partners since we started. The wave was two days before my birthday and my brother gave it to me. He also pulled me out of the wave. There were several double-skinned people in the water and in the middle of that difficulty, Ian managed to find this diamond for me “, finished.

