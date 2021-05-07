Caio Henrique, in the orbit of Barcelona and PSG

05/06/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The left-back of AS Monaco, Caio Henrique, It would in the orbit of Barcelona and PSG for next season, according to UOL Esporte. His good performances in Ligue 1, where he has been from the departure of Niko Kovac, they would have aroused the interest of big clubs to reinforce the rear.

The Brazilian, who arrived from Atlético de Madrid in exchange for eight million euros, has been a key player in the good season of the Monegasques in the domestic tournament. Also in the Coupe, where Nico Kovac block seeks a place in the final after beating Olympique Lyon in the quarterfinals.

The player has a contract until 2025, but the two clubs would have started a first round of contacts to know the situation and the position of the same. AS Monaco would let him go if he arrives a good economic offer, between 20 and 25 million euros.

Important in the resurgence of AS Monaco

Caio Henrique has been a capital player on Niko Kovac’s board throughout the season. After overcoming an injury that had him separated during the first six days, the Brazilian has taken over the left-handed lane and has participated in a total of 32 games and started 24 of them. He has also dished out five assists so far.

The former Atlético de Madrid came to French football to be part of the reconstruction of AS Monaco. After a campaign in which he even flirted with relegation, Monegasques bet on Niko Kovac’s project and the results have been immediate. The French club has been in the fight for Ligue 1 until the end and are in the semi-finals of the Coupe.