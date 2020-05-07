Cain Velasquez will continue in the world of wrestling. In an interview with Sirius XM, his coach has said that he will continue in the fight.

After confirming his dismissal from WWE last week there have been many rumors about the future of Cain Velasquez in the world of fighting.

Now it seems that his former coach has been able to clarify things in an interview he has done for Sirius XM. Javier Méndez said in the interview that Cain is focused on wrestling. With which the followers who still want to see Velasquez in a ring are in luck.

As we know the career of Cain Velasquez in WWE was very short since he only had an official match against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event, a fight that would lose in a few minutes. Previously Cain had debuted at the company on the day of SmackDown’s premiere on Fox, to attack Lesnar after he got the WWE title after defeating Kofi Kingston in a squash.

Now what will be missing is where the steps of Cain in wrestling will go, although everything seems to indicate that he could return to Mexican wrestling, since the fighter was already under contract with Triple AAA and even participated in two bouts with the company, the first in Triplemania and the second in the show that the company did in New York.

