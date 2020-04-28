Cain Velasquez could have been fired from WWE

#WWE could have fired Cain Velasquez! The former #UFC champion could have been fired after fighting only once in WWE. It was against Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel pic.twitter.com/zyp8DQS2UA – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 28, 2020

During the broadcast of the Wrestling Observer Radio program, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer announced the possible dismissal of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez from WWE. Although it has not been officially announced yet, the journalist was very convinced, even hinted that WWE will soon start a new wave of layoffs.

Gerald Brisco also fired

WWE also notified wrestling legend Gerald Brisco of his firing as part of his cut program. In this case, it is expected that he can rejoin the company when the situation returns to normal. Dave Meltzer announced that more producers were fired, although their names have not yet transpired.

#WWE has fired legend Gerald Brisco and several other producers. It seems that they will announce new layoffs soon … pic.twitter.com/rCYBkRb6zN – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 28, 2020

It seems that WWE is still very focused on cutting staff, and that if these layoffs were not announced earlier, it was so as not to destabilize investors before the disclosure of the economic data for the first quarter of the year, which incidentally, announced great benefits for the company. company.

