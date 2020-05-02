Mexico is rapidly approaching the maximum peak of coronavirus infections –Which is expected from May 8 to 10–, something that has the healthcare professionals in a relentless battle where the mission is to provide the greatest possible medical attention and to face the pandemic that until April 30 has taken 1,859 deaths in our country.

Despite the attacks they have received in recent weeks, we know that the work of the doctors, nurses and health specialists who are in the first line of defense of the virus is more than heroic. And those who also seem to have that clear are the members of Caifanes, who decided to dedicate a music video to all the medical personnel who are fighting the coronavirus.

Through their Twitter account, the group led by Saúl Hernández released a recent version of their song “Under your skin”, belonging to the album The silence launched in 1992, and the same that this time was interpreted by the members of Caifanes from their respective houses, since they are in social isolation like many of us.

“A video to honor and thank all the medical personnel who are raffling at this time in hospitals and health centers, and also to thank you, who have lent us your ears and heart for so long”, Caifanes wrote through his account where he posted the video link, which we will leave below:

Although the band did not elaborate, It seems that Caifanes not only released this new version to give moral support to those who are fighting the virus from Wuhan, they also seem to have done it to cheer up their followers a bit., who thanked the group for having delighted them with this new version. What do you think?