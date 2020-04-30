By formalizing this Thursday the final classification of Ligue 1, the president of the LFP Nathalie Boy de la Tour did not fail to denounce the “ambient cacophony” and the dissensions between club leaders for 48 hours. Following the government’s decision on Tuesday to end the season, several presidents objected in private or in public, and, like Jean-Michel Aulas (OL) or Gérard Lopez (LOSC), multiplied the amazing proposals to establish a classification which each time would favor their team.

This attitude is also deplored by Bernard Caïazzo, president of the supervisory board of AS Saint-Etienne. “It’s a Lépine competition that we’ve seen since Tuesday,” he quipped Thursday evening in Team Duga. At one point it became funny. (…) It seemed like there wasn’t health problem in France. “

“At some point, we are not going to go against the Prime Minister …”

How does Caïazzo, president of the Premier League union, explain these behaviors? “I think there are people who don’t like each other, unfortunately that’s how it is, he sighs. There are phenomena of rivalry in the championships, but there we were in an approach to respond to a serious problem, a health problem. Who cares about the classification, to finish 5th, 6th or 7th (ASSE finished 17th and had nothing to hope for, editor’s note) said to them, stop, we’re in the same boat, if it’s bad for one it will be bad for the other (…) I’m just glad it went quickly, because I said to myself, It would not be possible to hold a fortnight like that. We had a government instruction, it had to be respected, that’s all. At one point, we are not going to go against the Prime Minister … ”

In addition, the Stéphanois leader briefly mentioned the subject of the recovery, to prepare for next season. “I think we will resume minimum on June 15, because it will take six to eight weeks to re-establish players who have stopped for three months. On June 2, the government must make a point on distancing social, we’ll see. (…) But nothing says that football can resume in August, September or even October. “