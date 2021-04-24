Cahokia: the mystery of the only ancient megacity found in America

More than 30 thousand Native Americans came to populate Cahokia, where they held spiritual festivals with sports, dance and artistic manifestations.

The silent place that UNESCO declared a World Heritage Site in present-day Missouri does not give clues, at first, about the wealthy life that developed in Cahokia thousand years ago. In the vicinity of the American city of St. Louis, an archaeological site gives little clues of what may have been a tumultuous capital.

Cahokia: a metropolis under the mountains

Photo: Getty Images

Among the settlers, caffeinated drinks and mass banquet parties they were not uncommon. On the contrary, according to archaeological evidence, it could have been everyday thing.

At present, a vast green field it covers what could have been the whole of the city. The only evidence that can be seen with the naked eye is a raised hill in the shape of a pyramid. Recent research shows that, indeed, a structure with at least thousand years old.

According to the Illinois Museum, this settlement may have been populated by Native Americans engaged in agriculture. Various idol pieces and figurines have been found in the vicinity, which indicates an inspiration of transcendence in his conception of the universe. Like other native peoples, they yielded their crops to forces greater than themselves.

The largest pre-Columbian city on the continent

Photo: Getty Images

If one thing is certain, it is that the people of Cahokia were great logistics strategists. According to the BBC, a recent archaeological investigation found about 2 thousand deer carcasses, which could have been the main dish of a massive event.

For this reason, archaeologists determined that Cahokia may have been the most populous human settlement in the north From the american continent. With this, language, inhabitants and artistic expressions could be compared to that of contemporary metropolises, for its wide diversity.

It is estimated that Cahokia reached its peak around 1050 AD, with approximately 30 thousand inhabitants. In comparison, it was a city larger demographically than Paris at the time. For this reason, it may have been a powerful commercial and cultural center. However, the economic factor was not the one that consolidated the city as a point of interest to ancient native americans.

A spiritual destiny

Photo: Getty Images

According to the archaeologist Timothy Pauketat, who has studied Cahokia for decadesIt could be that the city has attracted large masses of people because it is considered a ceremonial center. That is, for being a spiritual destination: as a point of communion between the world of the living and the dead.

His theory agrees with the evidence found at the archaeological site. In particular, with the presence of a pyramid before which there was a square of about 20 hectares. According to the Pauketat team, this space could have housed more than 10 thousand people.

“It’s hard capture the intensity, the greatness, the multidimensionality of an event like thatPauketat said. For this reason, during whole days, receptions of food and various types of drinks were organized. The evidence of massive hunting and gathering for religious ceremonies is thus justified.

It could also be that around these events there were sport, dance and art. This cosmopolitan combination of manifestations of human activity has amazed the archaeological site researchers. Although there are already important clues to know the origins of Cahokia, there is still a lot of work to be done.

