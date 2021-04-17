Cagliari host Parma

04/16/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

The Cagliari receives this Saturday at 8:45 p.m. the visit of the Parma in the Sardegna Arena during their thirty-first encounter in Serie A.

The Cagliari arrives at the thirty-first day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Inter by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in five of the 30 games played to date and accumulate a figure of 51 goals conceded against 31 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Parma suffered a defeat to the AC Milan in the last game (1-3), so that a win against the Cagliari it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the 30 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won three of them with a balance of 29 goals scored against 59 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Cagliari They have achieved statistics of three wins, nine losses and three draws in 15 games played at their stadium, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At the exits, the Parma has a record of one victory, seven defeats and six draws in 14 games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Cagliari to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of CagliariIn fact, the numbers show four defeats and five draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in Serie A. The last time both teams played in the competition was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (0-0) .

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that the Cagliari they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. The locals, before this match, are in eighteenth place with 22 points in the standings. As for the rival, the Parma, stands in nineteenth position with 20 points.