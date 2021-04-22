Cagliari get the three points after defeating Udinese 0-1

04/21/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

The Cagliari played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Wednesday’s game in the Dacia Arena. The Udinese came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Crotone. On the part of the visiting team, the Cagliari He came from beating 4-3 at home at Parma in the last game held. With this good result, the Cagliaritani set is eighteenth, while the Udinese he is twelfth at the end of the game.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second part of the confrontation began facing the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a maximum penalty of Joao Pedro Galvao in minute 55. Finally, the match ended with a 0-1 score.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Udinese who entered the game were Ilija Nestorovski, Jayden braaf, Fernando llorente Y Thomas ouwejan replacing Fernando Forestieri, Bram nuytinck, Roberto Pereyra Y Jens Stryger Larsen, while changes in the Cagliari They were Joseph Duncan, Giovanni simeone, Gabriele zappa Y Daniele Rugani, who entered to replace Alessandro Deiola, Joao Pedro Galvao, Razvan Marin Y Leonardo Pavoletti.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Leonardo Pavoletti Y Radja Nainggolan.

After concluding the game and adding three points at home, the Cagliari they were in eighteenth place with 28 points, occupying a relegation place to Second Division, while Udinese was in twelfth place with 36 points.

The next day the Udinese will be measured with the Benevento, while the Cagliaritani team will play their match against the AS Roma.

Data sheetUdinese:Guglielmo Vicario, Andrea Carboni, Diego Godín, Luca Ceppitelli, Nahitan Nández, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Deiola, Razvan Marin, Kwadwo Asamoah, Leonardo Pavoletti and Joao Pedro GalvaoCagliari:Juan Musso, Bram Nuytinck, Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao, Nahuel Molina, Ali Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Stryger Larsen, Fernando Forestieri and Stefano OkakaStadium:Dacia ArenaGoals:Joao Pedro Galvao (0-1, min. 55)