Cagla Buyukakcay victory in the qualifying preliminary round

05/25/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkish, number 178 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and nineteen minutes to Jia-Jing Lu, Chinese tennis player, number 209 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Chinese player managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, while Buyukakcay, meanwhile, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Turkish woman had a 91% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 65% of the service points, while her opponent’s effectiveness was 66%, she made 3 double faults and got 50% of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.