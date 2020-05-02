Singer Rozalén He has released this Thursday ‘Caged Birds’, a song in which he reflects on the confinement we are in due to the coronavirus pandemic, with which he will help the NGO Entreculturas, which supports families in vulnerable situations. While finalizing the songs of what will be his next job, he opened a parenthesis to release that idea that was around his head, to release what he had to release. “It was like a necessity and it came out in one day: first the idea and then the melody, like a jerk,” says the singer.

“In a way, it was like taking a weight off. Quickly: first a recording on a mobile and then everything else,” in a production directed by Ismael Pebble, its usual producer. This reflection on confinement will not be part of his new album: “It would not make sense, it only has now.”

Rozalén points out that what we are experiencing will affect each one of us, “but some will have a worse time.” Among those groups especially sensitive to the crisis that is coming is that of families in vulnerable situations, whom Rozalén will help with this song through the NGO Entreculturas, with which he regularly collaborates.

The theme, which is presented with lyric-video, talks about the desire to fly that assaults us all now as if we were caged birds, and all those things that we will do when we get out of this. The people that we lose speak of the spring that is advancing and we are losing ourselves. But it also talks about the good things that this confinement has and the lessons that will allow, when everything happens, when the cages are burned, this is a better world.

“The message is that we have to live what has touched us day by day, learning from it to return with more strength,” summarizes Rozalén. Paraphrasing several verses of Caged Birds, he adds: “When I come out of this I will applaud public health, and we will apply everything we have learned, and I will have traveled reading a book, and I will not be angry with the one who shoots hate, and I will care just as much about others and about themselves. “

