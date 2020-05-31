The coronavirus it is democratic to become infected and to expand, but it is classist when deaths must be counted ”he said this morning Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero in a radio interview. Further, He replied to the 300 personalities who, via letter, affirmed that Argentina lives “an infection” and detached himself from the proposal of the Kirchner deputy Fernanda Vallejos, which pointed out that, in exchange for the aid received by the State under the Covid-19, large companies should transfer shares.

“From the Government we always listen,” said the head of the Cabinet this morning, in an interview with Radio Miter, when asked about the protests that occurred yesterday against the quarantine.

“In the march the demands were different. There were merchants from the City who had difficulties, there were in other parts of the country complaints from doctors and nurses regarding supplies and there were those who had some political intention with this logic of ‘Infection’ as an area where the Government advances against the RepublicCafiero expanded.

In this sense, the head of the Cabinet responded to the 300 personalities who signed a letter against the measures implemented by the Government and assured that “there is an anguish that we all understand and we all suffer.”

“This made life difficult for all of us, for the government as well,” said Cafiero, later highlighting: “The measures taken strengthen democratic values. Dictatorship is death, democracy is life and all the measures of the Government went in that direction“

Referring to Covid-19, the national official stressed: “The coronavirus is democratic to infect and spread, but it is classist when deaths must be counted.”

On this point, he specified that those killed by the pandemic, “the vast majority are workers from popular neighborhoods”. “The only known way to avoid this is through quarantine. With this we prevent the virus from spreading and we give everyone the possibility of not getting sick,” he concluded.

In the interview given to the Aire de Noticias program, Cafiero was also consulted regarding the proposal made by Deputy Vallejos. “Deputy Vallejos raised a debate on an idea that is being discussed in the world, but our assistance policy goes to wages. We do not make a contribution to the company, but to the worker “, it took off.

