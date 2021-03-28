Caffeine: New Release – Music News

“Caffeine” is the title of the new single that you cannot miss. It is a song that has truly left all the followers of the author and creator of this melody speechless and that will surely make you remember someone. Are you ready? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

This song is a work of art, it belongs to nothing more and nothing less than Samo. “Caffeine” premiered on March 18 and has turned out to be a success. So far we only have lyric video, it was not necessary to make an official video clip to reach the hearts of each and every one of Samo’s followers.

“If you spill in my life

Who Needs Caffeine?

With the foam of your laughter

Who Needs Caffeine?

If you are all my energy

Who needs caffeine? “

And although these verses may sound curi, or metaphorical, as from, you literally believe that someone cannot be your caffeine, you are very wrong. In reality, a person can be your caffeine, your drug, your addiction, your everything, this if he is an extremist can become harmful, since obsessive and total attachment to another person is never good. Remember that no matter how much you love a person, you must love yourself twice. FOREVER! However, Samo brings Caffeine in a healthy way, a beautiful song, to dedicate to someone beautiful, to dedicate to someone who does you good, someone who makes you grow.

He himself says it in the verses, “If you are all my energy” this speaks of that you would probably dedicate it to a healthy person who encourages you to be a better person and grow in all areas of your life. Let’s be honest, someone toxic who mistreats you either physically or psychologically is not your energy, on the contrary, it robs you of life, energy, peace. So Samo makes this perfect melody for people who know how to love pretty!

We leave you the link of the song! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djI_HnVGTiY