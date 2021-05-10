CAF is awarded the supply of 30 hybrid buses in Barcelona for 13.5 million

CAF, Construction and Railway Auxiliary, has been awarded through its subsidiary Solaris the supply of 30 hybrid buses valued at 13.5 million euros -VAT included- for the city of Barcelona, ​​in addition to the 100 already operating throughout the metropolitan area.

These new hybrid vehicles, the Solaris Urbino 12, will count in a 151 kilowatt (kW) motor according to the ‘Euro 6’ standard and an electric traction motor. In addition, the vehicles will include supercapacitors that will allow them to store and reuse the recovered energy.

“This solution allows a considerable reduction in fuel consumption and, at the same time, minimize pollutant emissions to the air“, explains the company.

The buses will also be equipped with the ‘Arrive & Go’ system, which makes it possible for these to work exclusively with the electric motor, controlling the operation of the diesel engine.

They will also introduce a acoustic alert system (AVAS) to alert pedestrians to the presence of an electrically powered vehicle with warning sounds.

Passenger seats will be covered with an antibacterial layer and driving safety will be enhanced by devices such as the MirrorEye system, which has cameras that guarantee better visibility than conventional side mirrors. For its part, the system Eco Driver Advisor it will facilitate greater control over consumption.

Solaris was recently awarded the supply of 250 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in Madrid for 75 million euros and has delivered, to date, more than 850 electric buses and almost 750 hybrid buses in cities in 19 countries.

On the other hand, the bus model Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric has received the ‘Sustainability Award 2021’ in the electric bus category, an award given by the German magazine ‘Busplaner’. This is the first award received for this bus model, designed for urban and interurban routes since its presentation by the firm at the end of last year.