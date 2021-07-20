Cádiz presents Haroyan and Osmajic

Cádiz presented two of its reinforcements, Varazdat Haroyan and Milutin Osmajic. The Armenian defender Varazdat Haroyan declared this Monday, in his presentation as a new Cádiz player, that he had “agreed” with his signing since he spoke about this possibility with the coach of the eastern European country, Joaquín Caparrós, who recommended it to him. .

The 28-year-old central defender Haroyan explained in a press conference that after a match for the Armenian team, Caparrós spoke to him about the “option” of signing for Cádiz and about the “people” of Andalusia, which he has been able to confirm to his arrival: “they have received me very well, everyone is very friendly here,” he said.

The footballer from Astana, 58 times international with the national team of his country, of which he is captain, has been committed to Cádiz until 2023 and thanked the advice of Caparrós, former coach also of Villarreal, Deportivo, Athletic, Mallorca, Levante , Granada and Osasuna, among other clubs.

In the presentation made in the press room of the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, the technical secretaries Enrique Ortiz and Jorge Cordero have also announced another of the signings made by Cádiz this summer, Montenegrin striker Milutin Osmajic, who comes from Sutjeska Nikšic .

The 22-year-old striker has signed for three seasons with the team coached by Álvaro Cervera and acknowledged that it is a “very big leap” to join a Spanish league team, which he considered one of the “strongest in the world ”.

Osmajic anticipated that he intends to “give everything” to be “at the level” required by the category and was excited about being able to play against teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid, something “very nice” in his opinion and, at the same time, “difficult ”.

Cádiz has made two more signings so far, Paraguayan left-back Arzamendia and Chilean midfielder Alarcón.