Cádiz is positioned against racism and defends “the honesty of all the members” of its staff

The Cadiz CF has issued a statement after the incidents of the match against Valencia in which the Valencian club He momentarily left the field of play due to alleged insults from the player of the Cala Cadiz team to the French Diakhaby.

The Andalusian club is categorically against racism but defends the “honesty of all the members” of its squad, after its coach, Álvaro Cervera, assured at a press conference that Cala had denied having insulted Diakhaby.

Full statement from Cádiz

The Cádiz Football Club, given the events that occurred in the match against the Valencia Football Club, wants to make the following considerations:

We are against any situation of racism or xenophobia, whoever its author is, and we work for its eradication. All the perpetrators of these crimes, whether or not they are from our team, must pay for it.

We do not doubt the honesty of all the members of our staff, who are strong advocates of the fight against racism, whose attitude has always been exemplary in all the matches that have been played.

The entity can not enter to assess the issues of the game between players, and we always demand an attitude of respect and responsibility towards opponents.

We work and will continue working so that in our football there are no xenophobic behavior, with a ‘NO TO RACISM’ with all its forcefulness.