Cádiz de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Getafe and the Cadiz they will face each other in the stadium Coliseum Alfonso Pérez next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Jose Bordalás will come into confrontation with a recent history of three draws and one loss, while the squad led by Alvaro Cervera registers two wins, a draw and a loss throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the azulón team is located in the fifteenth position of the table with 30 points and -11 in its goal differential, so it is currently between the relegation zone and the middle zone. Instead, the yellows are in thirteenth place with 32 points and -19 in terms of average number of targets and therefore in the middle of the ranking.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Getafe and the Cadiz on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Saturday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.