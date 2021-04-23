Cádiz de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/23/2021 at 2:28 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander matchday 32, this Saturday the meeting between the Valladolid and the Cadiz, scheduled to function in the Jose Zorrilla.

Thus, the squad led by Sergio Gonzalez will attend the game after registering a draw with Elche (1-1), a defeat against Granada (2-1), a loss to Barcelona (1-0) and a draw with Sevilla (1-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 17 of the classification, where they are with 28 points and -14 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Alvaro Cervera is positioned in the thirteenth place of the classification, adding 36 points and -21 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Real Madrid (3-0), a draw with Celta de Vigo (0-0), a victory against Getafe (1-0) and a conquest over Valencia (2-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Valladolid against him Cadiz of the LaLiga Santander matchday 32 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 4:15 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.