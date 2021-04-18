Cádiz B becomes strong at home and manages to beat Córdoba (2-0)

04/18/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

The Cadiz won 2-0 against Cordova during the match held this Sunday in the Ramon Blanco. With this defeat the Cordovan team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Cadiz B is sixth.

The game started in an excellent way for him Cadiz B, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to the goal of Boselli As soon as the match started, in minute 2. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Cádiz team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival through a goal of Vazquez near the conclusion, in 94. Finally, the confrontation came to an end with a 2-0 in the light.

The technician of the Cadiz, Alberto Cifuentes placeholder image, gave entry to the field to Martin, Gudelj, Vazquez Y Rodallega replacing Alvaro Espinola, Kike, Boselli Y grandchild, while on the part of the Cordova, Pablo Alfaro replaced Of the caves, Sidibé Y Diego for Moutinho, Nahuel Arroyo placeholder image Y Mario Ortiz.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Martin by the Cadiz already Javi flores Y Sidibé by the Cordoba team.

At the moment, the Cadiz he is left with 26 points and the Cordova with 30 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the Cordova will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Tamaraceite in his fiefdom, while the Cadiz B will play against him Seville At. out of home.

Data sheetCadiz B:Juan Flere, Saturday, Álex Martín, Marc Baró, Álvaro Espinola (Martín, min.52), Tur, Javi Duarte, Boselli (Vazquez, min.61), Chapela, Kike (Gudelj, min.52) and Nieto (Rodallega, min.70)Cordova:Becerra, Djetei, Bernardo, Jesús Álvaro, Álex Robles, Del Moral, Mario Ortiz (Diego, min.80), Javi Flores, Moutinho (De Las Cuevas, min.58), Nahuel Arroyo (Sidibé, min.77) and WillyStadium:Ramon BlancoGoals:Boselli (1-0, min. 2) and Vazquez (2-0, min. 94)