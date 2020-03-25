The success of FIFA 20 tournament organized by Ibai Llanos that there are already very similar new initiatives on the table. One of them is the one led by the Cádiz CF, which is organizing a FIFA Carranza Trophy In which all Second Division teams that so wish may participate through a player from their squad in charge of defending the colors of their team.

Cádiz launched this initiative for solidarity against COVID-19 a few days ago, inviting all the clubs that play in the LaLiga SmartBank to join the virtual Carranza Trophy by contributing a player from their first team to participate in a FIFA 20 championship. The clubs that accept the invitation will become part of a knockout championship, which will be broadcast globally on networks, as happened with the tournament organized by Ibai Llanos. In addition, the yellow entity makes it clear that the proceeds from the broadcast will be donated entirely to the fight against the coronavirus.

Many clubs have already said yes

Once the participants are finalized, the rules of the championship and how to access the broadcast platform will be sent. The project aims to start next Friday, March 27 with the first matches and there are already several Second Division clubs that have confirmed their participation: Rayo Vallecano, Ponferradina, Sporting de Gijón, Mirandés, Deportivo de La Coruña, Albacete, Lugo, Las Palmas, Extremadura …

The coronavirus health alert is waking up andhe most supportive side of clubs and athletes, who try to help as much as possible through these initiatives and setting an example with the confinement in their homes. In addition, these types of video game tournaments are used by footballers themselves to have fun while entertaining thousands of fans who can follow FIFA matches online.